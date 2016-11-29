Conceding too many soft goals and not scoring enough – just two of the issues contributing to Huddersfield Town's current poor form.
Last night's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic condemned David Wagner's side to a fifth defeat in seven matches.
And according to the Examiner's Football Writers there are a number of issues which need to be addressed before the German Head Coach takes his side to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.
Does Huddersfield Town need a change of formation? Should Phillip Billing have started against Wigan? Are Town suffering from physical and mental exhaustion? How does David Wagner turns this current run around?
