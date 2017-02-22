WATCH: Town midfielder Dean Whitehead on the FA C

A John Smith's Stadium attendance of 19,894 braved the wind and rain to see Huddersfield Town boost their automatic promotion hopes with victory over Reading FC.

Philip Billing's goal eight minutes from time earned Town their sixth consecutive SkyBet Championship win to move David Wagner's side to within four points of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

And the margins of victory could have been bigger had Rajiv van La Parra's first-half penalty not been saved by Ali Al-Habsi.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all with his footage at the top of this page.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .