The Premier League brings with it plenty of perks for football fans, and one Huddersfield Town supporters will be able to experience this month is the attention paid to their side on the most recent FIFA game.

EA Sports are releasing FIFA 18 later this month, with top-flight Town set to be more detailed than ever.

Not only will Town's player ratings increase with their promotion to English football's top flight, but the John Smith's Stadium will be generated on the game for the first time ever.

The full game is set to be released on September 29 in the UK, with the demo available to the public from September 15.

The official launch of FIFA 18 took place today, and Goal.com were on hand to capture a first glimpse at Town in EA Sports' newest game.

Check out the video above to see Town and the John Smith's Stadium in the new FIFA!