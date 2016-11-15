Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town striker Kiatisuk Senamung - known as "Zico" to fans - broke down in tears today as his Thailand side took a famous point off Aaron Mooy's Socceroos.

Thailand's most capped player and top scorer was signed Huddersfield Town in 1999 by Steve Bruce after scoring 202 goals in 218 appearances in Thailand and Malaysia.

After an appearance-free season in West Yorkshire, Zico moved back to Thailand to represent Raj Pracha before turning out for Singapore Armed Forces and Vietnamese side Hoang Anh Gia Lai later in his career.

In a 15-year international career, the ex-Town man made 134 appearances, scoring 71 goals for Thailand.

The forward retired in 2007 and began his managerial career at Hoang Anh Gia Lai in Pleiku, before taking up managerial positions in his homeland.

In 2013 he became Thailand Under 23s' manager and took charge of the senior team - firstly as caretaker - in 2013.

It has been an emotional time in Thailand since beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej died after 70 years on the throne, with the tie against Australia coming on the final evening of a 30-day mourning period.

You can see how much the 2-2 draw means to Zico above.