A travelling Blue White Army of 4,619 supporters were left frustrated as Huddersfield Town had to settle for a point against local rivals Barnsley at Oakwell.

In a dominating first-half performance, Michael Hefele sent the already raucous away fans into delirium when he headed home Aaron Mooy's corner in the 18th minute.

But David Wagner's side came unstuck by wasting a number of chances to extend their advantage with Marley Watkins restoring parity on 75 minutes.

The draw means Huddersfield Town remain in third position in the table, five points behind second-placed Newcastle United who could only draw at home to Bristol City and six adrift of Brighton & Hove Albion, who won 3-0 at home to Reading.

