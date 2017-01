Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are stepping up preparations for their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Rochdale.

And the intensity and quality of recent performances is certainly being honed by head coach David Wagner on the training ground at PPG Canalside.

Wagner is thorough in his build-up to every match and the players are responding in competitive style, as can be seen by this goal in one of the mini-sessions.

Here's the goal: