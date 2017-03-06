The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is looking to bounce back from the weekend defeat to Newcastle United with victory over Aston Villa.

The 3-1 loss was only Town's second in the last 16 games with the club also having the fourth best home record in the entire SkyBet Championship.

And the record league attendance of 23, 213 for the game against the Magpies on Saturday is set to be followed by another 20,000+ capacity for Tuesday night's encounter (7.45pm kick-off).

Tickets are still available for the clash, priced at £15 for adults, over-60s just £10 and Under-18s £5 in the Fantastic Media Lower Tier stand.

Meanwhile, prices in the Revell Ward Stand Upper and Lower Tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media Upper are £20 for Adults, £15 for Over-60s and £5 for Under-18s.

With Huddersfield Town on the road the next two league fixtures, this is the last opportunity to see the side play at home this month with an international break following the trip to Bristol City on Friday, 17 March.

For more information and to book, call the ticket line on 01484 484 123, visit the Ticket Office during opening hours or book online via the Huddersfield Town ticket portal.