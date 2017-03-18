Hopefully we can make the other teams a bit worri

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner refused to make excuses for his side's heavy 4-0 SkyBet Championship defeat at Bristol City.

The German Head Coach was beset by a number of last minute injuries before the Ashton Gate trip with defenders Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic both falling ill.

And Town were made to make three enforced substitutions during the defeat with Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown coming off with knocks and Jonathan Hogg needing on-field treatment for nearly 15 minutes due to a neck injury.

But Wagner, although acknowledging the set-backs, did not want to make them an excuse for failure.

“A night like this shouldn't happen but it does but what is important is how we react and respond,” Wagner said.

“Maybe it started yesterday when Jon Gorenc Stankovic was ill - then this morning when Michael Hefele was sick.

“These problems were all out of our control and I think a lot of the game went against us as well.

“The situation with Jonathan Hogg was hard to take but I am not making excuses for the performance – I am not happy.

“We were not at our best and under-performed in every position while Bristol City were very strong.”

After a hectic couple of months witnessed Town play eight games in 28 days last month, next week's international break cannot come soon enough for Wagner's men to recharge their batteries before facing Burton Albion at home on April 1.

“We now need to use the international break to refresh and respond to this result,”

"We are in a very good position with nine games to go and we have been through too much together as a group for me to question my players on one night and one result."