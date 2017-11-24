The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith has vehemently denied rumours of a training ground bust-up with record signing Steve Mounié .

The accusations first surfaced back in September on popular fan site 'Down At The Mac' before re-appearing in a new thread earlier this week .

Users on the forum, who claim to be 'in the know' and close to the club, allege the pair had a run-in on the day of the West Ham United encounter – Monday, September 11.

Some then go on to cite the longer than expected recovery of Mounié from a heel injury and Smith's own recent omission from the side being down to the altercation.

However, when asked about it during this afternoon's pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend clash against Manchester City , the 25-year-old Smith was shocked and surprised about the accusation.

He said: “Absolutely not, absolutely not – categorically nothing has happened and Steve is a great lad and I get on well with him.

“I'd be happy to see where this rumour has come from because it's categorically false.”

