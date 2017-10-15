The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was a torrid afternoon for the travelling Huddersfield Town fans who made the arduous trip to South Wales yesterday afternoon.

David Wagner's men are now seven games without a win in all competitions after gifting Swansea City all three points at the Liberty Stadium.

A poor pass out of defence from Town keeper Jonas Lossl was easily intercepted by Tom Carroll with Tammy Abraham on hand to open the scoring in the 42nd minute.

And the on-loan Chelsea forward then doubled the Swans' lead early in the second period - bundling home from close range after good work from Jordan Ayew.

After that, there was no coming back for David Wagner's side who now face the daunting prospect of Manchester United at the John Smith's stadium next weekend.

