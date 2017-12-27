The video will start in 8 Cancel

The spoils were shared as Huddersfield Town met Stoke City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Boxing Day.

After a bright start, the Terriers took the lead in the tenth minute after a good passing move between Tommy Smith and Collin Quaner led to a smart pull back for Tom Ince to smash home.

The strike marked Ince’s first competitive goal for the side after an incredible 45 shots so far this season – meaning a conversion rate of 0.02 shots per goal.

Town dominated the majority of the game but a first-half lapse in concentration very nearly led to a Potters equaliser – Jonas Lössl making a good save from a Ryan Shawcross header with the rebounding falling to Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

His acrobatics very nearly beat Lössl but for an amazing save on the line which saw 90% of the ball cross the line.

Stoke did get back into the encounter mid-way through the second-half though; a neatly drilled ball across the box from Joe Allen led to Ramadan Sobhi’s second goal in as many games.

The draw leaves David Wagner's side 11th in the Premier League on 23 points with Stoke moving up to 13th with 20 points.

