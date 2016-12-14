The video will start in 8 Cancel

A capacity of only 6,912 and Huddersfield Town's loud and passionate away following was always ever going to see one outcome – Burton bouncing last night.

And the vociferous away support were sent into further raptures when Nahki Well's scored a late winner at the Pirelli Stadium after Christopher Schindler's knock-back.

Although being a SkyBet Championship encounter, the game had a feel of a throw-back to yesteryear with the tight, compacted ground and standing terraced section.

It was a first-ever encounter between the two sides and from the way the Blue White Army enjoyed themselves they will certainly hope it will not be the last.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture the day – from the players arriving to the post-match celebrations between players and fans.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .