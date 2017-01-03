The video will start in 8 Cancel

An away following of 3,892 Huddersfield Town fans saw David Wagner's side claim a hard-fought victory against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The Blue White Army who made the journey across the Pennines had to endure a drab game of few chances before Nahki Wells broke the deadlock late on.

Ahead of the game, Head Coach David Wagner made seven changes from the side that drew at home to Blackburn Rovers just 48 hours earlier.

And although the wholesale changes affected Town's rhythm and momentum on the field, it didn't deter their supporters off it – in fine voice throughout the encounter.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .