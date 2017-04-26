Wagner on 'once in career' squad togetherness

Izzy Brown's first-half strike over Wolverhampton Wanderers was enough to cement Huddersfield Town's place in the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

The 1-0 win at Molineux on a bitterly cold Tuesday evening will not live long in the memory as a spectacle with only the result and post-match celebrations cherished by the devoted 682 Blue White Army in attendance.

It was Town's 25th victory of the season and the 22nd by a single-goal margin which also moved David Wagner's men back up to third and put them in pole position for a home second leg in the end-of-season lottery.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all - from pre-match predictions to fan celebrations and post-match huddles.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .