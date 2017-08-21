The video will start in 8 Cancel

A coolly-taken goal second-half goal from Aaron Mooy gave Huddersfield Town all three points against Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Australian's goal, both his and the club's first in the Premier League, culminated after a 14 pass build-up which finished with the midfielder playing a neat one-two with Elias Kachunga before firing home.

The 50th minute goal was nothing short of what Town deserved, dominating play with keeper Jonas Lössl rarely tested between the sticks.

After the game press and pundits were quick to praise how well organised and confident David Wagner's side were - who currently sit second in the table after two successive wins.

And as ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on-hand to capture the entire match day experience - from the fan display in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed at kick-off to all the post-match celebrations.

