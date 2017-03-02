WATCH: Town fans do their club pride in the away defeat at Manchester City

A travelling Blue White Army of just under 8,000 made the short journey across the Pennines to watch Hudderfield Town face Premier League giants Manchester City.

After hold Pep Guardiola's side to a draw at the John Smith's Stadium, the FA Cup Fifth Round replay had a rather different complex at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite taking the lead through a Harry Bunn strike as early as the seventh minute, David Wagner's side eventually bowed out of the competition losing 5-1.

Goals from Sergio Aguero (2), Leroy Sané, Pablo Zabaleta and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho ended Town's cup run and booked a Quarter-Final tie against Middlesbrough for City's multi-talented team.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all with his footage at the top of this page.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .