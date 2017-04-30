Frustrating being out for so long - Scannell

A second-string Huddersfield Town side slumped to a disappointing SkyBet Championship defeat at relegation threatened Birmingham City.

With one eye on the end-of-season SkyBet Championship Play-Offs, Head coach David Wagner made 10 changes from the side which sealed their top six finish at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

And despite Town keeper Joel Coleman saving a Lukas Jutkiewicz penalty and being reduced to 10 men inside the opening 25 minutes, it was the hosts who emerged victorious.

A Jonathan Grounds header just before half-time and a Craig Gardner penalty in the 75th minute sealed only the third win in 24 league games for the Blues.

