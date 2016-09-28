WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans roar David Wagner's side to victory against Rotherham United

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

'We're Top of the League' was the cry ringing out around the John Smith's Stadium last night as Huddersfield Town returned to the summit with a 2-1 win over Rotherham United.

An early goal from Elias Kachunga set David Wagner's men on their way before Danny Ward equalised against the run of play for the Millers in the 34th minute.

But normal service was quickly resumed as Nahki Wells restored the lead four minutes later as Sean Scannell’s run and pass freed the forward, who shot home neatly into the left-hand corner in front of the South Stand.

And 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all – from pre-match selfies with the likes of Michael Hefele and Aaron Mooy to all the goals and the final whistle celebrations.

Have a look at the fan video highlights from last night' game as well as his post-match thoughts above.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.