Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Watch Huddersfield Town fans roar David Wagner's side to victory against Rotherham United

  • Updated
  • By

Re-live yesterday's 2-1 win at the John Smith's Stadium via footage captured from Ben Hall of the Huddersfield town YouTube channel TerriersTV

WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans roar David Wagner's side to victory against Rotherham United
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

'We're Top of the League' was the cry ringing out around the John Smith's Stadium last night as Huddersfield Town returned to the summit with a 2-1 win over Rotherham United.

An early goal from Elias Kachunga set David Wagner's men on their way before Danny Ward equalised against the run of play for the Millers in the 34th minute.

But normal service was quickly resumed as Nahki Wells restored the lead four minutes later as Sean Scannell’s run and pass freed the forward, who shot home neatly into the left-hand corner in front of the South Stand.

And 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all – from pre-match selfies with the likes of Michael Hefele and Aaron Mooy to all the goals and the final whistle celebrations.

Have a look at the fan video highlights from last night' game as well as his post-match thoughts above.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.

More on Huddersfield Town 2 Rotherham United 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Nahki Wells and his team-mates celebrate his goal.

Who stood out and who didn't as last night's victory at the John Smith's Stadium sees David Wagner's side return to the top of the league

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails sides' workrate in Rotherham United win

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner applauds the play.

The Head Coach reflected on last night's 2-1 victory which saw his side return to the top of the SkyBet Championship table

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Places
John Smith's Stadium
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner applauds the play.
  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails sides' workrate in Rotherham United win
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town 2 Rotherham United 1: Town return to the top of the Championship
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    "We huffed and puffed but couldn't blow Rotherham away": Huddersfield Town fans on last night's victory
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United: give us your ratings for the Terriers
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Watch Huddersfield Town fans roar David Wagner's side to victory against Rotherham United

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent