WATCH: David Wagner relieved for the end of Hudde

Huddersfield Town may have signed off the SkyBet Championship season with a disappointing defeat at home to Cardiff City but the day was more than just about the scoreline.

Having accrued 81 points to finish fifth in the table, the season has been heralded as the best one in 45 years for the football club.

And supporters used the John Smith's encounter to say a huge thank you to David Wagner and his side ahead of their two-legged Play-Off clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all – from the Pedal4Pounds applause to the end of season lap of honour.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .