Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off with Sheffield Wednesday is firmly in the balance after a first-leg stalemate at the John Smith's Stadium.

A crowd of 20,357 created a scene of wild excitement and celebration throughout with flags waving, clappers clapping and supporters jumping as the club made their first ever appearance in the second tier Play-Offs.

And despite the atmosphere, David Wagner's men weren't overawed, dominating proceedings without finding a way through a stubborn Owls defence.

On-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown clipped the crossbar in the first-half and Nahki Wells twice tested Owls' stopper Keiren Westwood in the opposition goal without success.

And as ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all in what head coach Wagner described as the best atmosphere during his time at the club.

