Huddersfield Town and Leicester City played out an exciting 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 24,169 at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Although David Wagner's men were on top for the majority of the game, they had to wait until immediately after the interval to break the deadlock through Laurent Depoitre.

A great through ball from Abdelhamid Sabiri allowed the Belgian forward to out muscle Harry Maguire and slot past a helpless Kasper Schmiechel in the Foxes net.

However, the visitors immediately won a penalty after Chris Löwe was judged to have fouled Andy King and Jamie Vardy made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Elias Kachunga then had a goal ruled out for offside as the linesman declared the Town player's right boot had strayed into an offside position.

As ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on-hand to capture the entire match day experience from the back of the Chadwick Lawrence South Stand Cowshed

