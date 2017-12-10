The video will start in 8 Cancel

An impressive Huddersfield Town victory over Brighton & Hove Albion was only matched by an excellent atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

A crowd of 24,018 braved the bitter cold to watch David Wagner's side snap their winless run of four Premier League games with Steve Mounié’s first half double dispatching the Albion.

Ahead of the game, former Town loanee Izzy Brown received a good reception from the majority of the home crowd but he and his team-mates had little to cheer throughout a dominating ninety-minute display from Huddersfield.

Two-goal hero Mounié may have got the official Man of the Match accolade but everyone played above themselves, particularly Jonathan Hogg and Tommy Smith with Elias Kachunga also a worthy mention.

The win propelled Town up to 11th in the table at the beginning of a hectic Christmas period which sees Chelsea visit West Yorkshire on Tuesday evening.

As ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on hand to capture the entire match day experience as well as his on-going thoughts throughout the Premier League clash.

