Huddersfield Town fans endured a frustrating afternoon in East Lancashire as their side had to settle for a draw with Blackburn Rovers yesterday afternoon.

With almost 70% possession and 29 shots on goal, David Wagner's men dominated the encounter but were unable to get a second goal to seal a victory that would have been warranted.

Kasey Palmer's sixth minute header had set the away fans in raptures but the strike was cancelled out by a Danny Graham penalty after Michael Hefele was judged to have fouled Sam Gallagher.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture the day – from the train journey to East Lancashire and the impeccably observed minute's silence for the Chapecoense plane crash to all the fan fun and and post-match reaction.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.