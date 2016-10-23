Login Register
Watch Huddersfield Town fans' delight at Elias Kachunga's last gasp Derby County winner

Re-live yesterday's John Smith's Stadium atmosphere via footage captured from Ben Hall of the Huddersfield town YouTube channel TerriersTV

Watch Huddersfield Town fans delight at Elias Kachunga's last gasp Derby County winner
Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga scored a stoppage time winner against Derby County to send Town fans into raptures at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

It was the perfect response from David Wagner's side after enduring two successive defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End earlier in the week.

And the victory was also the first in eight games against the Rams as Town moved back into third position in the SkyBet Championship – recording a ninth win in 14 league games.

The encounter was watched by another bumper crowd and as 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all.

From his pre-match thoughts and predictions to the bouncing and singing fans, watch the video above as he captures another incredible South Stand atmosphere.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .

More on Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0

Live Blog Recap On-The-Whistle Match Report David Wagner Post-Match Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
Previous Articles

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Derby County fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County, 22.10.16: Town fans before the game.

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 1-0 SkyBet Championship win at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon

