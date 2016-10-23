Watch Huddersfield Town fans' delight at Elias Kachunga's last gasp Derby County winner

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga scored a stoppage time winner against Derby County to send Town fans into raptures at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

It was the perfect response from David Wagner's side after enduring two successive defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End earlier in the week.

And the victory was also the first in eight games against the Rams as Town moved back into third position in the SkyBet Championship – recording a ninth win in 14 league games.

The encounter was watched by another bumper crowd and as 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all.

From his pre-match thoughts and predictions to the bouncing and singing fans, watch the video above as he captures another incredible South Stand atmosphere.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .