The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of 11,715 saw Huddersfield Town comfortably book their passage into the FA Cup 4th Round at the expense of Port Vale.

Despite fielding a much-changed starting 11, Town still had too much class for the managerless League One strugglers with victory never looking in doubt.

A Jack Payne double and further goals from Kasey Palmer and Harry Bunn gave David Wagner his first cup win since taking over as manager in November 2015.

The 4-0 victory also ended a run of six cup matches without a win, their last since beating Chesterfield in the Capital One Cup back in August 2014.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all from heading to the John Smith's Stadium to celebrating each and every goal with the North Stand Loyal.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .