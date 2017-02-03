WATCH: Town fans in dreamland with win over Brighton

A crowd of more than 20,000 fans were on hand to see Huddersfield Town record a memorable victory over SkyBet Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

From the first kick to the last, David Wagner's men were in scintillating form – dominating the visitors and racing into an impressive 3-1 lead before half-time.

Goals from Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga helped Town record a first victory over the Seagulls in nine attempts.

The result sent supporters into dreamland – with chants of head coach David Wagner being better than friend and Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp and the team heading to the Premier League.

