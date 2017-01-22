The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler gave Huddersfield Town a comfortable 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Chelsea loanee Brown capped a powerful run with a sweet shot for his first ever Town goal, while centre-back Schindler drilled home after Philip Billing's effort was parried by keeper Dean Gerken.

The victory completed a first double over Ipswich since the 1996/97 season as David Wagner’s men bounced back from a first defeat in nine games in style to move upto third in the SkyBet Championship table.

And as ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all from pre-match warm-up and fan mosaic to the final whistle celebrations.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .