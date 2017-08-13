The video will start in 8 Cancel

'Premier League, We're having a laugh' was the chant as Huddersfield Town announced their arrival in the top-flight in emphatic style.

Two goals from sharpshooter Steve Mounié and an own goal from Crystal Palace's Joel Ward sent David Wagner's men top of the league.

It was an opening day that has been 45 years in the making and sent the travelling 2,805 Town supporters away from a sunny Selhurst Park back up to West Yorkshire in buoyant mood.

One such supporter was Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, who was on hand to capture it all from the away end – taking a quick trip back to the UK from a family holiday to witness history in the making.

He didn't want to miss out but for those that weren't able to be there, watch his video above – from touch down to Huddersfield Town's Premier League take-off!

