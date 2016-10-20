WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans in fine voice during their side's 3-1 loss at Preston North End

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It was a night for the travelling Huddersfield Town fans to forget as David Wagner's side fell to a second successive league defeat at Preston North End.

Those that made the short trip across the M62 out-sung their Lancashire rivals throughout the 90 minutes but Town's players couldn't match their efforts on the pitch.

In a lacklustre display, the game was effectively over by the hour mark thanks to goals from Tom Clarke, Alex Baptiste and Paul Gallagher.

Nahki Wells did give the Blue and White Army hope of a dramatic revival with a 81st minute header but it ended up being too little, too late.

As ever, 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all from the away section of the Bill Shankly Kop at Deepdale

From his pre-match thoughts and predictions to the bouncing and singing fans, watch the video above as he captures the atmosphere of it all.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .