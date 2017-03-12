WATCH: Town fans in fine voice on a sunny spring day at Brentford

A sold-out travelling Blue White Army enjoyed the first flushes of spring in West London as Huddersfield Town beat Brentford at Griffin Park.

In a hard-fought clash on a tight and close-knit pitch, Dutchman Rajiv van La Parra's first-half deflected shot was enough to seal the victory for David Wagner's men.

Brentford had opportunities to equalise, particularly through forward Lasse Vibe who missed two gilt-edged chances when it was arguably easier to score.

The win sees Huddersfield Town not only consolidate their place in third position in the SkyBet Championship but also turns up the heat on Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion who currently sit in the automatic promotion positions.

