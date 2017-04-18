The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Terriers midfielder Jacob Butterfield came back to haunt his old side to leave Huddersfield Town frustrated at Pride Park.

David Wagner's side had led since Collin Quaner's strike in the ninth minute before Butterfield's deflected shot left Danny Ward stranded with two minutes of normal time still to play.

The draw leaves Town seven points behind Newcastle United with a game in hand and five points inside the play-off places.

However, with Newcastle losing 3-1 at Ipswich Town earlier in the day, many felt it was an opportunity wasted for Wagner's side.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all - from pre-match predictions to fan celebrations via an impeccably observed minute's silence.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .