It's been a long time coming but Huddersfield Town got back to winning ways against Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

David Wagner's side recorded their first win in six games as goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells helped seal a 2-1 win over the Robins.

The result meant Town moved back into the top six of the SkyBet Championship as well as see a return of the famous post-match celebratory salute to the North Stand Loyal fans in the Chadwick Lawrence Stand.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture the day – from the numerous flags waving and banners to goal hero Elias Kachunga giving his shirt to a supporter.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.