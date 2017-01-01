The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a frustrating afternoon for the crowd of 21,311 who watched Huddersfield Town draw with a stubborn Blackburn Rovers side.

Despite dominating with 73% of possession, David Wagner's side were undone by an 81st minute header by Danny Graham from a Liam Feeney cross – Blackburn Rovers' first and only effort on target.

And as Town searched for an equaliser, up stepped Nahki Wells to convert a free-kick from just outside the box to salvage a draw for the home side.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all from pre-match banter and score predictions to last-gasp equaliser celebrations.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .