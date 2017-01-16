The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was a frustrating afternoon for the 3,000 Huddersfield Town fans who made the trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Second-half strikes from Ross Wallace and Fernando Forestieri gave the Owls a fourth straight win over Town and enhanced their own SkyBet Championship promotion credentials.

Jack Payne was also sent off in the 70 minute to compound the misery for the Blue White Army who had made the trip to South Yorkshire.

The defeat leaves David Wagner's side level on points with fourth-placed Reading, having seen an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all from taking the train to Sheffield and tram to Hillsborough to gentle ribbing of their host's play-off heartbreak and post-match reaction.

