A John Smith's Stadium crowd of 20,154 witnessed Huddersfield Town's automatic SkyBet Championship promotion hopes all but extinguish against Burton Albion.

On an afternoon to forget for the Blue White faithful, Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine stunned the home side with a stoppage time winner for the Brewers.

To further compound the misery for David Wagner's men, Town ended the contest with 10 men after Dean Whitehead was shown a second yellow card towards the end of the frustrating encounter.

Although the defeat still leaves Town in third position in the table, they are crucially now nine and ten points behind Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United respectively.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all with his footage at the top of this page.

