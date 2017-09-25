The video will start in 8 Cancel

A travelling Blue White Army of 2,471 saw Huddersfield Town play out a well-fought scoreless draw with Burnley FC at the weekend.

It may not live long in the memory as a spectacle but it was an intriguing tactical battle between two well-organised sides hard to break down.

Both sets of defences came out on top with Mathias Zanka and Christopher Schindler expertly marshaling Clarets forward Chris Wood out of the game.

At the other end, David Wagner's men only saw two shots hit the target but to no avail while substitute Rajiv van La Parra was shown a yellow card for a blatant dive when he could have stayed on his feet for a great goalscoring chance.

As ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on-hand to capture the entire match day experience from taking the train from Todmorden to capturing all the atmosphere from the David Fishwick Stand.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .