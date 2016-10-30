WATCH: Town fans loud to the end despite Fulham thrashing

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town experienced their heaviest defeat under David Wagner as the side were thrashed 5-0 at Fulham yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Chris Martin (two), Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon and Kevin McDonald gave Fulham a deserved victory against a woeful Town.

An away following of 2,743 fans were in the 19,858 crowd to witness the Craven Cottage mauling but despite the scoreline they were a credit to the club.

Off the pitch West Yorkshire obliterated West London in the supporter stakes – being loud and proud throughout the entire ninety minutes despite the scoreline.

And as ever 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all from the sights and sounds of the Thames, pre-match pub predictions, Tube travel to the train journey back Huddersfield via the Grand Central network.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .