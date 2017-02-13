"Best regards to him" - David Wagner on Ian Hollo

'We're on our way!!' was the cry from the Loftus Road away end as Huddersfield Town beat Queens Park Rangers in the SkyBet Championship.

A Blue White following of 1,746 travelling fans in a 14,044 crowd roared David Wagner's side on throughout the ninety minutes with the result seeing Town move upto third in the table.

But the visitors didn't have it all their own way - Luke Freeman's 60th-minute strike endured a tense finale after first-half goals from Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells.

The win was a ninth victory in 11 second-tier outings for the promotion chasers and a first at Loftus Road in 13 attempts.

