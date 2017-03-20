WATCH: Town fans make long trip down to Bristol to witness horror show

A travelling Huddersfield Town faithful of 686 fans endured a tortuous night in Bristol as David Wagner's side were comprehensively beaten.

Goals from Lee Tomlin, Tammy Abraham, Aden Flint and a late spot-kick from David Cotterill sealed a well-deserved win for the hosts while momentarily denting Town's automatic promotion hopes.

But it was a case of damage limitations as both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion were unable to capitalise in their games the following day.

The weekend results mean Town are still six points off an automatic promotion spot going into this week's international break.

And as ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all with his footage at the top of this page.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .