Huddersfield Town were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal yesterday after a second-half collapse saw the Terriers concede three goals in four minutes.

Mesut Ozil pulled the strings for the hosts, setting up two goals and scoring one himself in the second period, after Alexandre Lacazette had put the Gunners 1-0 up before the break.

Alexis Sanchez converted one of Ozil's assists, as did Olivier Giroud who pocketed a brace on the night after wrapping up the scoring in the 87th minute.

More than 3,000 Town fans made the trip down to London on Wednesday night and they gave a good account of themselves, singing from start to finish and drowning out the 56,000+ Arsenal fans interspersed with empty seats.

You can relive the atmosphere in the away end thanks to Ben Hall of TerriersTV with the video above.