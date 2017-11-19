The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a miserable afternoon for the 1,325 travelling Huddersfield Town fans who made the long journey down to AFC Bournemouth.

The day started with so much promise with David Wagner's men taking the game to their hosts – Rajiv van La Parra and Scott Malone both going close in the early exchanges.

But despite their initial domination, Bournemouth punished Town's lack of cutting edge with Callum Wilson striking twice in the space of five first-half minutes.

And although Cherries then had captain Simon Francis sent-off for two bookable offences they crushed any hopes of a Town revival by doubling their advantage in the second period.

However, it didn't deter the Blue White Army from singing their hearts out throughout, regardless of the scoreline - once again a credit to not only the club but also the league.

As ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on hand to capture the entire match day experience as well as his on-going thoughts throughout the Premier League clash.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .