Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool FC at Anfield yesterday as the Reds' class shone through on Merseyside.

Town defended resolutely in the first half to go into the break at 0-0, but Jurgen Klopp's men overpowered the Terriers in the second period.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum secured the victory for Liverpool after a frustrating first half for the Reds.

The Anfield crowd was unhappy at the home side's opening 45 minutes, with the Town fans in full voice after their side's impressive defensive display before the interval.

The travelling supporters were in fine form all day and more than contributed to an excellent atmosphere at the famous old stadium.

