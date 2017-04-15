The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town edged out Preston North End in a five goal SkyBet Championship thriller at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

After previously recording just one win in the last four league outings, Collin Quaner's sixth minute stoppage time strike gave David Wagner's side a much-needed boost to their promotion aspirations.

The contest looked set to be heading for a draw when the referee awarded Town a penalty after Jordan Hugill fouled Elias Kachunga in the box.

And although Aaron Mooy's strike was saved by PNE's Chris Maxwell, Quaner was on hand to tuck home the rebound.

The result means Town are a step closer to securing a Play-Off place while simultaneously keeping alive outside hopes of automatic promotion.

