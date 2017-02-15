WATCH: Town fans sent into delirium with late win over Rotherham

A last-gasp winner from Tommy Smith sent Huddersfield Town's travelling away support into delirium at Rotherham United last night.

The full-back drilled into the bottom corner from just inside the area in the second minute of additional time to seal a 3-2 win at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in front of a travelling support of 2,583 Town fans.

David Wagner's side had started the game sluggishly with the SkyBet Championship strugglers Rotherham twice taking the lead only to be pegged back through goals from Joe Lolley and Elias Kachunga.

The victory sees Huddersfield Town extend their winning run to five games in the second-tier for the first time since 1999 as well as closing the gap on an automatic promotion place to just four points.

