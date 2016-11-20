The video will start in 8 Cancel

Despite a long and arduous trip, more than a thousand Huddersfield Town fans travelled down to Cardiff City this weekend to support David Wagner's men.

And despite the 3-2 away defeat, as ever the Blue White Army did their side proud – singing and chanting throughout despite the bitterly cold weather conditions.

Many were up as early as 7am, returning to West Yorkshire in the early hours of Sunday morning via car, coach or train.

Historically the Cardiff City Stadium is not a happy hunting ground for Town – having failed to win there since it's opening in 2009.

But as ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture the day - from the long journey down to South Wales and the pre-match minute's silence and warm-up to half-time kiosk malfunctions and the phenomenal away atmosphere.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .