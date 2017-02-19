Robert Sutcliffe on what we know so far on the in

A much-changed Huddersfield Town side held Premier League giants Manchester City to a FA Cup Fifth Round draw in front of a sold-out John Smith's Stadium.

In front of a record attendance of 24,129, David Wagner's side went toe-to-toe with their more illustrious counterparts and arguably had the better of the chances to win the game.

Rajiv van La Parra tested City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the opening minutes after good work from Collin Quaner while Philip Billing found the net only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

The scoreless draw sees Huddersfield Town go into the hat for the Sixth Round for the first time since the 1971/72 season with the replay at the Etihad Stadium scheduled for the week commencing February 27.

