It was honours even as Huddersfield Town were left frustrated by a stubborn Birmingham City side at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Another bumper crowd of 20,200 were once again in fine voice throughout the entire 90 minutes and were left in raptures when Elias Kachunga broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

Unfortunately the Blue and White Army's joy was short-lived as Birmingham City levelled through a Lukas Jutkiewicz header just four minutes later.

The 1-1 scoreline was only the second draw of the season for David Wagner's side and historically meant Town have now not won in nine home league meetings against the Blues - a run stretching back to October 1996.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all - from making his way to the ground and the pre-match minute's silence to the goal celebrations and stadium atmosphere.

The game was particularly poignant for the 15-year-old – his grandfather, a lifelong Huddersfield Town fan, passing away a few days prior to the encounter and this vlog is dedicated to him.

