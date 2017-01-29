WATCH: Town fans up for the FA Cup in comfortable win over Rochdale

A travelling Blue White Army of 3,471 fans made the short trip from West Yorkshire to see Huddersfield Town ease into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

A goal from debutant Collin Quaner just before half-time set David Wagner's side on their way, coolly slotting home a pass from Izzy Brown.

And the latter then made it two in the 66th minute from the penalty spot – beating Rochdale keeper Conrad Logan after Mark Hudson was judged to have been fouled in the box.

With the Town faithful singing about trips to Wembley, Michael Hefele sealed a comfortable win with a double on 72 and 84 minutes.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all in the bouncing and buzzing away end - including a song already for new boy Collin Quaner!

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .