Huddersfield Town's famous blue and white stripes lit up the Wembley arch today as the national stadium celebrates its 10th birthday.

Town are one of over 160 domestic, European and international men's and women's clubs to have played at Wembley, all of which are being represented by the iconic stadium a decade after it opened.

Town faced Sheffield United in the League One play-off final in 2012, with the Terriers being promoted to the Championship via a penalty shootout.

And Town are back in the capital on May 29 with a shot in the Premier League up for grabs.

David Wagner's Terriers face Reading FC with the chance to return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years after beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the semi-final.

You can see a time-lapse video of the Wembley display above.