WATCH: Town players and fans back to their best against Norwich City

Town players applauded into the tunnel following

Huddersfield Town and their fans were back to their best as the side recorded an impressive win over Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Three second-half goals in seven minutes were enough to send David Wagner's men back up to third in the SkyBet Championship and move the side one step closer to sealing a play-off place at the end of May.

It was a first league double over the Canaries since the 1967/68 season and sent the 18,706 Blue White Army home with the sense that the side were back on track after a recent slump.

